"The best Polaroid camera you can buy" is now under £200 in killer bundle deal

As a long-time lover of instant cameras, it should be no surprise that I adore Polaroid cameras. I've used every model the brand currently offers, owning a few myself, as well as a vintage Polaroid SX-70 model.

I'm telling you all this because when I tested the Polaroid Flip last year, it beat all of my expectations, to the point where I dubbed it "the best Polaroid camera you can buy". Now, that one is discounted as part of a bundle deal at Amazon, meaning you can pick it up for less than £200!

That's a killer deal, as the camera alone usually retails for £199.99. This bundle also throws in a two-pack of the Polaroid i-Type film – which itself is not cheap – for just £193.20.

That means you'll have everything you need to get shooting right away, and enjoy the best of what Polaroid has to offer. And once you do, you'll be hooked.

In my opinion, the Polaroid Flip is the perfect camera in the modern range. Sure, some may point towards the more costly, premium-featured Polaroid I-2 as a better choice, but having used both, I think the Flip wins out.

It sits at the perfect intersection of quality and convenience, meaning you'll be able to craft brilliant-looking images without needing to faff around in menus or remember a cheat code-like series of button presses. The resolution of the images is stellar too, with crisp, sharp lines defining your subject.

It should be pretty robust, too. Those hinges – a point in the design which could be seen as a weakness – are derived from laptop hinges in a bid to keep them running for longer. You'll notice it the first time you snap it up, too, with a reassuring heft to the construction.

In short, if I didn't already own a Polaroid Flip – and, indeed, far too many others on top – I'd buy one of these in a heartbeat. As it is, I'll simply have to content myself with passing the bargains on to you.