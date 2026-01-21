SmallRig's 'incredible material quality' DJI accessory with 'nice rubber on the grip' hits its lowest ever price on Amazon

You just bought a DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro in the January sale – now what? The drone giant's amazing action camera can be used for a lot more than just action shots, but due to its small size, it's quite hard to use the Osmo Action as a camera.

That's where SmallRig's DJI accessory come into play. The Threaded Side Handle with Record Start/Stop Remote, currently at its lowest-ever price on Amazon, is a versatile camera accessory that improves handling and control during shooting.

It’s essentially a durable side-handle grip and remote trigger that mounts to a camera cage or rig, providing a more secure, ergonomic grip for filming or shooting photos.

While this exact model on Amazon UK is geared at DJI Osmo Action cameras (like the Action 5 Pro, 4, and 3) with a compatible cage, the overall concept applies to many mirrorless setups: steady grip plus built-in shutter/record control.

At its core, this accessory transforms a bare action camera into a more comfortable, DSLR-style setup that’s easier to hold for longer periods. And as someone who's currently staring at a SmallRig stand on his desk, I can vouch for the quality of the brand's products.

The handle attaches via a magnetic mount and includes additional mounting points, such as cold shoes and threaded holes for lights, mics, or tripods.

One Amazon reviewer neatly captured the appeal, describing it as having “incredible material quality [and a] nice rubber on the grip.” Simple!

That combination of solid construction and tactile comfort is exactly what SmallRig is known for, and it’s why this accessory has become such a popular upgrade for DJI users who want their action camera to feel more like a serious filming tool.