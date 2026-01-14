DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo falls to Black Friday-level prices in January sale

We had a ton of excellent DJI drone deals during Black Friday, and some of them actually lingered around even after the year's biggest shopping event ended. One that didn't was any offer on the Mini 4 Pro, the last 'true' sub-250g Mini drone. Thankfully, Amazon dropped the price back to Black Friday levels in January!

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is one of DJI’s most capable sub-249g drones, designed to deliver flagship performance while staying within the lightest regulatory category in many regions. It uses a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 48MP stills and recording detailed HDR video.

Video performance is a standout, with support for 4K at up to 60fps in HDR, plus 4K at 100fps for smooth slow-motion footage. Creators also get 10-bit D-Log M and HLG colour profiles, offering far greater flexibility in post-production than typical consumer drones. The three-axis gimbal can rotate into true vertical mode, making the Mini 4 Pro especially well-suited to social-first content without sacrificing resolution.

Flight safety is equally impressive. The Mini 4 Pro features omnidirectional obstacle sensing, allowing it to detect hazards from all directions and making automated tracking and complex manoeuvres far more reliable.

Intelligent modes include ActiveTrack 360°, Waypoints, Spotlight and QuickShots, giving users multiple ways to capture cinematic footage with minimal effort.

DJI’s O4 transmission system enables a stable, low-latency live feed at long distances, while battery life reaches up to 34 minutes per charge. Wind resistance, precision hovering and advanced return-to-home functions ensure confident flying in varied conditions.

Despite its compact size, the Mini 4 Pro feels like a serious creative tool, blending portability, safety and professional-grade imaging into one of DJI’s most well-rounded lightweight drones to date.

Drone regulations have just changed in the UK – read more about it here: New CAA drone regulations for 2026.