Best beer and wine delivery services: how to get alcohol delivered to your door

If the thought of three weeks of lockdown without any alcohol to take the edge off is giving you night sweats, fear not, because we've collected the best online delivery services which can deliver beer, wine, or other spirits directly to your isolation chamber.

The recent Government measures mean you can no longer pop down to your local off-licence, and while health bosses have said it’s fine to buy alcohol and other non-necessities as part of your main shop, you might struggle to find stock in your local supermarket.

That's where services like Beer Hawk and Majestic Wines come in. They typically have plenty of stock to go around and will deliver to your door as long as it's still safe to do so. Although, it is worth noting that delivery services are currently under pressure, so might take longer than usual.

Is it safe to drink during the Coronavirus pandemic? If you're healthy and drink in moderation then yes, but it's not advisable if you have a weakened immune system or have shown any symptoms at all. It’s also not a great ideal to drink heavily or binge.

With that covered, here are some ways to get beer and wine delivered right to your door during the UK lockdown.

Wines: online delivery

Majestic Wines - Plenty of deals available, no minimum bottle amount, home delivery only (could take up to 14 days)

- Plenty of deals available, no minimum bottle amount, home delivery only (could take up to 14 days) Amazon UK - Lots of options available, probably the fastest delivery

- Lots of options available, probably the fastest delivery The Bottle Club - Great deals and discounts on the best craft spirits, beers and wines (use code PUBSCLOSED5 for 5% off until end April)

- Great deals and discounts on the best craft spirits, beers and wines (use code for 5% off until end April) Vinatis - Plenty of deals available and orders take a maximum of 72 hours to process

- Plenty of deals available and orders take a maximum of 72 hours to process Rebellious Goods - London only, natural wine. craft beer and spirits delivery

- London only, natural wine. craft beer and spirits delivery Naked wines - Continuing to take orders and deliver (existing customers only)

- Continuing to take orders and deliver (existing customers only) Slurp - Taking orders but some may take up to 10 days to arrive

- Taking orders but some may take up to 10 days to arrive The Magnum Company - Great selection. Get a magnum delivered anywhere in the UK

Beers: online delivery

Beer Hawk - Massive choice, but deliveries are taking longer than usual

- Massive choice, but deliveries are taking longer than usual Beerwulf - Order kegs or cases of beer

- Order kegs or cases of beer Amazon UK - Lots of options available and quick delivery

- Lots of options available and quick delivery Beer 52 - Craft beer discovery club, new beers delivered to your door every month

- Craft beer discovery club, new beers delivered to your door every month The Bottle Club - Great deals and discounts on the best craft spirits, beers and wines (use code PUBSCLOSED5 for 5% off until end April)

- Great deals and discounts on the best craft spirits, beers and wines (use code for 5% off until end April) Honestbrew - Warning of slight delays, but still taking orders

- Warning of slight delays, but still taking orders Beelivery - Very fast delivery, if your house is covered

- Very fast delivery, if your house is covered Rebellious Goods - London only, natural wine. craft beer and spirits delivery

- London only, natural wine. craft beer and spirits delivery Majestic Wines - Limited choice of beer, home delivery available (could take up to 14 days)

- Limited choice of beer, home delivery available (could take up to 14 days) Flavourly - Free delivery with no minimum order quantity, great value hampers (without a subscription).

Spirits: online delivery