15 smart home gadgets I'd actually buy in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Today marks the first day of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, kicking off the retailer’s first big shopping event of 2026. As you’d expect, there are plenty of deals to dig through, with discounts on just about everything you can think of. However, as T3’s smart home expert, it’s my job to hunt down the very best offers on smart home gadgets that can upgrade your setup.

Below, you’ll find some impressive savings on everything from the best smart lights to the best smart plugs, along with a few smart home hub deals thrown in as well. There are big names involved too, including Reolink, Aqara, Tapo, and of course Amazon itself, so keep reading if you fancy grabbing yourself a bargain.