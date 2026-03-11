Want a cheap bean-to-cup coffee machine? Here are the 12 best offers in Amazon's spring sale

We’re officially on day two of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, and as you’d expect, there are plenty of deals to dig through. However, after testing a huge number of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, it only felt right to comb through the sale and find the very best coffee machine deals worth your time.

Below, you’ll find some impressive savings from top brands including De’Longhi, Ninja, Breville and Sage. I’ve also included a few standout options under £500 and even under £250, so there’s something here for every budget.

Under £500

Under £250