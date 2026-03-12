Amazon’s brand new Echo Show 8 just dropped in price – and after reviewing it, I’d buy it again

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that Amazon is currently holding its annual Spring Deal Days sale, and we’re seeing some great discounts on just about everything you can imagine. However, after rounding up the best smart home deals the other day, there’s one in particular that deserves a special mention.

The new Amazon Echo Show 8 launched as part of Amazon’s big device event last September, arriving alongside a whole range of new Echo gadgets. However, it was the Echo Show 8 that I started testing straight away, and after awarding it four stars in my full review, there are a few good reasons why it’s worth buying – especially if your current smart home hub is due an upgrade.

Before I get into that, the Echo Show 8 is currently reduced by 26%, taking the price down by an impressive £46. Take a look below:

If you’ve owned an Echo Show before – particularly one with a visual display like the Echo Show 5 – you’ll know that lag can sometimes be an issue, especially as the device gets older. That’s something Amazon has been working on, as the new Show models now feature the AZ3 Pro chip with an AI accelerator, helping interactions feel much faster and more responsive. It’s something I definitely noticed during testing, and whilst those of us in the UK are still waiting for Alexa+ to arrive (which promises even quicker responses), it’s a very promising start.

Another big reason to consider it is the improved sound quality. The Echo Show 8 now features front-facing drivers and a dedicated woofer, resulting in richer, fuller audio that’s surprisingly good for a device of this size. It feels nicely balanced overall, with clear vocals and enough depth from the woofer to avoid that slightly tinny sound smaller smart displays can sometimes produce.

I also tested watching Netflix on the Echo Show 8 to see how the display performs as a mini streaming screen, so make sure to check out my full thoughts on that as well.

And if you’re looking for something a little bigger, the new Echo Show 11 has also been discounted in the sale, so that’s definitely worth a look too.