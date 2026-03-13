This is the best video doorbell deal in Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale – and how much you’ll save
If you’re thinking about upgrading your smart home, Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale is usually the perfect excuse to finally pick up a few new gadgets for your setup. The tricky part, though, isn’t finding the discounts – it’s figuring out which products are the best options in the first place.
That’s where I come in. I’ve already rounded up some of the best general smart home deals in the sale, but now it’s time to zoom in on one category in particular – the best video doorbells. After trawling through the discounts, there’s one model that really stands out this year, and it’s the Eufy Video Doorbell C31.
I’ll explain why it’s worth a closer look in just a moment, but first take a look at the impressive saving currently available below.
At nearly half price, the Eufy C31 is definitely worth considering.
The Eufy C31 is a great choice if you want to upgrade your home security without dealing with a complicated installation or ongoing subscription fees. That said, you can choose to wire it in if you'd rather not worry about recharging it, so it's nice to have a choice.
Like many of Eufy’s best devices, it also focuses on local storage and privacy, meaning you’re not locked into a monthly subscription fee just to access footage. It can also support up to 128GB with a local microSD card, but can expand storage up to 16TB when paired with the HomeBase S380 or S280.
