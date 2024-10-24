Eufy launches surprise video doorbell – and it's got a handy face-to-face feature

QUICK SUMMARY Eufy's new video doorbell, the C31 has unexpectedly launched on the website. It offers 2K resolution with a 4:3 view, dual power options and a new video call feature for face-to-face interaction. The Eufy Video Doorbell C31 is available for £89.99/$99.99/€119.99, and orders are expected to ship at the beginning of November.

Eufy has unexpectedly unveiled its latest smart home gadget, the Video Doorbell C31. Alongside the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330, this marks the first video doorbell release from the brand since the highly popular Eufy E340 Video Doorbell.

The C31 offers 2K resolution and a 4:3 view, providing users with a clear and detailed view of their entire front door area. One standout feature is its new face-to-face call functionality, which instantly launches a pop-up video call on the user’s phone, offering a live preview for immediate interaction.

The Eufy Video Doorbell C31 is available for £89.99/$99.99/€119.99 and can be purchased from Eufy itself or Amazon. There's been a high demand already, but orders are expected to ship at the beginning of November.

The C31's video call feature (Image credit: Eufy)

The Eufy C31 offers two power options, allowing users to choose between a quick-release 6500mAh rechargeable battery or a hardwired setup for continuous 24/7 recording. This flexibility is becoming increasingly common, making it easier to decide between models when uncertain about which power source best suits your needs.

Quick-release 6500mAh rechargeable battery (Image credit: Eufy)

The C31 supports up to 128GB with a local microSD card, but can expand storage up to 16TB when paired with the HomeBase S380 or S280. The HomeBase also adds compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling voice command support. Additionally, the doorbell integrates with the Eufy Minibase Chime and Amazon Alexa devices, ensuring extra alerts whilst you're at home.

