The Eufy E330 is a smart lock, security camera and video doorbell in one

Eufy has added to its line-up of smart locks with the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330. A 3-in-1 device, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is the key (no pun intended) to your home security as it acts as a smart lock, security camera and video doorbell in one.

Home security devices have come a long way, thanks to the advancements of smart home technology. While some people are still hesitant to invest in the best smart locks due to the lack of keys, many smart home brands have equipped their models with tight protective measures to dissuade burglars from breaking in.

One smart lock that seems to offer more than the rest is the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 . As a 3-in-1 triple security device, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is a combination of fingerprint recognition, a 2K HD camera and a video doorbell, so you can lock and unlock your door, monitor your home and see who’s at your door with just one device.

The Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 has a similar design to that of the best video doorbells . It’s made up of two parts: one with the camera, keypad and doorbell for outside the house, while the other is the main lock that sits on the inside. As a 3-in-1 device, you might be wondering how the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 stays charged to handle all its tasks. Eufy has given it a large rechargeable battery and a 10,000 mAh capacity to power all three functions.

(Image credit: Amazon)

In terms of accessing your home, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 has five easy ways to unlock it, including the keypad, eufy Security app, Alexa or Google Assistant and keys. The most impressive way is via fingerprint recognition which is located on the top of the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330, so you can wave your finger above the keypad and your door should unlock.

As a best security camera , the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 has an integrated 2K HD camera which can see and monitor during the day, night and in low light. A bell is located underneath the keypad so visitors can use it to ring your doorbell. With the eufy Security app, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 can see everything that’s happening and monitor the device, so you can update people’s access to your home by giving them virtual keys.

For those who have been hesitant to switch to a smart lock due to uncertainty around its security features, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 could be the one for you, thanks to its secure entry ways and camera visibility – plus you won’t have to buy three separate devices!

