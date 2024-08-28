The Eufy E330 is a smart lock, security camera and video doorbell in one

QUICK SUMMARY
Eufy has launched a new smart lock. The E330 is packed with lock-unlock features and an impressive HD camera so you can use it as a lock, security camera and video doorbell in one.
The Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is available to buy now for £331 / $279.99 but in the US, it’s currently on sale.
Eufy has added to its line-up of smart locks with the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330. A 3-in-1 device, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is the key (no pun intended) to your home security as it acts as a smart lock, security camera and video doorbell in one.
Home security devices have come a long way, thanks to the advancements of smart home technology. While some people are still hesitant to invest in the best smart locks due to the lack of keys, many smart home brands have equipped their models with tight protective measures to dissuade burglars from breaking in.
One smart lock that seems to offer more than the rest is the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330. As a 3-in-1 triple security device, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is a combination of fingerprint recognition, a 2K HD camera and a video doorbell, so you can lock and unlock your door, monitor your home and see who’s at your door with just one device.
The Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 has a similar design to that of the best video doorbells. It’s made up of two parts: one with the camera, keypad and doorbell for outside the house, while the other is the main lock that sits on the inside. As a 3-in-1 device, you might be wondering how the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 stays charged to handle all its tasks. Eufy has given it a large rechargeable battery and a 10,000 mAh capacity to power all three functions.
In terms of accessing your home, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 has five easy ways to unlock it, including the keypad, eufy Security app, Alexa or Google Assistant and keys. The most impressive way is via fingerprint recognition which is located on the top of the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330, so you can wave your finger above the keypad and your door should unlock.
As a best security camera, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 has an integrated 2K HD camera which can see and monitor during the day, night and in low light. A bell is located underneath the keypad so visitors can use it to ring your doorbell. With the eufy Security app, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 can see everything that’s happening and monitor the device, so you can update people’s access to your home by giving them virtual keys.
For those who have been hesitant to switch to a smart lock due to uncertainty around its security features, the Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 could be the one for you, thanks to its secure entry ways and camera visibility – plus you won’t have to buy three separate devices!
The Eufy Video Smart Lock E330 is available to buy now at Eufy and Amazon for £331 / $279.99.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
