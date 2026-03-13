The gardening gadgets and tools you should buy in Amazon’s spring sale – picked by an expert

We’re now a few days into Amazon’s Spring Deal Days, and as always, there’s no shortage of discounts to dig through. However, with so many deals flying around, I've taken the time to go through the sale and round up the best gardening gadgets and tools that are actually worth buying.

Whether you’re giving your garden a proper refresh for spring or just looking to upgrade a few essentials, there are some great savings on well-known brands like Flymo, Bosch and Kärcher. From the best pressure washers and lawn tools to garden gadgets that make outdoor jobs easier, there’s plenty to choose from.

To make things even simpler, I’ve also grouped picks by price, with standout options under £250, £100 and even £50. So whatever you're planning, there should be something here that fits your budge

Under £250

Under £100

Under £50