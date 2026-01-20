Husqvarna expands its garden range with 4 powerful new tools – here’s everything you need to know

QUICK SUMMARY Husqvarna has expanded its garden lineup with four new battery-powered tools, including two cordless chainsaws, a battery secateur and BVX blower-vac. The chainsaws work with Husqvarna’s 36V battery system, whilst the secateur and blower-vac are part of the Aspire range and compatible with the Power for All batteries. Designed to be quieter and easier to use, the new tools mark another strong addition to the brand’s growing cordless range.

Husqvarna has just announced the launch of four new battery-powered garden tools, and they’re a very welcome addition to the brand’s already impressive lineup. The new arrivals include two cordless chainsaws, a battery secateur and a BVX blower vac, all designed to make garden maintenance easier, quieter and more efficient.

The two new chainsaws are compatible with Husqvarna’s 36V battery system, which is already used across many of the brand’s cordless mowers and tools. Meanwhile, the secateur and blower-vac sit within Husqvarna’s Aspire range, meaning they work with the Power for All battery system.

This follows Husqvarna’s last major launch back in October, when it unveiled four new robot mowers with built-in AI vision, so it’s great to see the brand continuing to release fresh models.

Husqvarna 230i
Husqvarna 242i

Both the Husqvarna 230i and 242i chainsaws focus on a smoother, more user-friendly experience, with low noise levels and well-balanced designs. The 230i offers an upgraded chain speed and plenty of cutting power for everyday tasks like preparing firewood up to 15cm in diameter. It’s lightweight, slim and comfortable to handle, making it ideal for longer gardening sessions.

On the other hand, the 242i is designed for more demanding jobs. It can tackle firewood up to 20cm in diameter and features a stepless trigger for intuitive control. It also features Husqvarna’s Max Torque Technology, delivering consistent power throughout.

Husqvarna Aspire PS30X secateur (Image credit: Husqvarna)

The Aspire PS30X secateur is a compact but powerful battery-powered pruning tool with a 30mm cutting capacity. Its brushless motor offers strong performance and improved longevity, and it can be used handheld or attached to the Aspire Pole for extra reach.

Rounding things off is the Aspire BVX, which combines a blower and vacuum into one compact tool. It’s well-balanced and easy to handle, and there’s a built-in cleaning hatch with an onboard tool, making maintenance incredibly easy.

Each of the tools will be available to buy from March, with multiple buying options depending on whether you want the unit only or a bundle with batteries and accessories included. You’ll find the full pricing details for all four tools below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Price (including VAT) Price (excluding VAT) 230i 12" Battery Chainsaw (unit only) £229.00 £190.83 230i 14" Battery Chainsaw (unit only) £239.00 £199.17 242i 16" Battery Chainsaw (unit only) £349.00 £290.83 Aspire PS30X-P4A Battery Bypass Secateur (unit only) £159.99 Row 4 - Cell 2 Aspire BVX-P4A Battery Leaf Blower-Vac (unit only) £179.99 Row 5 - Cell 2