Now is the perfect time to buy a lawn mower – and this Flymo model just dropped to below £90

With the days slowly getting warmer and more people starting to think about getting back out into the garden, there couldn’t be a better time to upgrade your lawn mower. However, before everyone else has the same idea, it’s worth taking advantage of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, which only has a few days left.

After rounding up the best gardening tool deals earlier today, one mower in particular caught my eye. The Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C Electric Wheeled Lawn Mower has dropped to under £90, which means it’s currently discounted by a very impressive 33%.

If your current mower is starting to struggle, this is a great option for medium to larger gardens. It’s designed to be simple and easy to use, featuring a handy carry handle and an easy-to-remove grass box to make emptying clippings quick and fuss-free.

You also get five cutting height settings, ranging from 20mm to 60mm, so you can adjust the finish depending on how neat you want your lawn to look.