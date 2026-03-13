Now is the perfect time to buy a lawn mower – and this Flymo model just dropped to below £90
It's currently discounted by a very impressive 33%
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With the days slowly getting warmer and more people starting to think about getting back out into the garden, there couldn’t be a better time to upgrade your lawn mower. However, before everyone else has the same idea, it’s worth taking advantage of Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale, which only has a few days left.
After rounding up the best gardening tool deals earlier today, one mower in particular caught my eye. The Flymo Speedi-Mo 360C Electric Wheeled Lawn Mower has dropped to under £90, which means it’s currently discounted by a very impressive 33%.
This is a great discount on a great mower, so grab yours now before the price disappears.
If your current mower is starting to struggle, this is a great option for medium to larger gardens. It’s designed to be simple and easy to use, featuring a handy carry handle and an easy-to-remove grass box to make emptying clippings quick and fuss-free.
You also get five cutting height settings, ranging from 20mm to 60mm, so you can adjust the finish depending on how neat you want your lawn to look.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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