Asus Transformer Book T100HA lasts a mammoth 14 hours on a single charge

As if all theAsus news yesterdaywasn't enough, the Taiwanese firm has lifted the lid on a boatload of new tech. Let's start with the Transformer Book T100HA.

It's a 10.1-inch laptop-cum-tablet, and is the follow-up to the T100. The headline spec is it'll last 14 hours before needing a recharge – that, Asus claims, is the world's longest battery life for a 10.1-inch device of this kind.

But it's not all about battery life. It's just 8.45mm slim, which is 20 per cent thinner than the T100, and only 1mm or so fatter than the iPhone 6 Plus. It also weighs just 580g, which is about half the weight of the 11-inch MacBook Air. We're talking don't-even-notice-it-in-your-