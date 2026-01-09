Virgin Media gives every TV customer a new 24/7 channel for free

Quick Summary Virgin Media has announced a new channel for all customers, which has been added to the EPG for free. Premier Sports Rugby offers 24/7 access to rugby coverage from around the world.

All Virgin Media TV customers have just been given a whole new channel for free. And sports fans will be especially thrilled.

That's because the channel provides 24/7 access to a vast swathe of rugby coverage and shows – including the Investec Champions Cup, United Rugby Championship, and a host of overseas tournaments.

Premier Sports Rugby will be available from today on channel 553. Virgin Media claims it's the first pay TV provider to include the channel without any additional fees.

"We’re offering every Virgin TV customer even more value with access to Premier Sports Rugby at no extra cost," said Virgin Media O2's chief TV and entertainment officer, David Bouchier.

"As the only Pay TV operator to provide this, we are demonstrating our commitment to give our customers the very best access to the content they love, and to further enhance our sports offering with coverage of the world’s biggest club competitions at their fingertips."

This follows the addition of Tubi to Virgin TV, which arrived on the platform at the start of December. It greatly expanded the amount of shows and movies available to customers, with more than 60,000 episodes and films available through the streaming service.

An extra 40 channels were also added, which Tubi streams live over the internet.

How much is Virgin Media's TV service?

Virgin Media's packages start at £28.99 per month for its Flex package. This includes the Stream box with over 150 TV channels and 264Mbps fibre broadband.

Alternatively, its Entertainment bundle includes Sky channels, such as Sky Showcase HD and Sky Max HD, Ultra HD broadcasting, Netflix standard with ads, remote viewing as well as the latest TV box, plus 362Mbps broadband for £34.99 per month.

You can add Sky Sports and other packages too.

The Premier Sports Rugby channel is now available to all customers, not just those subscribing to a sports bundle.