Sky Glass just got its biggest discount ever – there's £300 off a Gen 2 TV right now
New and existing Sky customers can get a Sky Glass Gen 2, Sky Glass Air or Sky Stream in the winter sale
Sky has launched its winter sale and includes the best deal on a Sky Glass Gen 2 that I've seen to date.
Sky's flagship TV has 25% off right now, meaning you'll get up to £300 depending on the model you choose. And if you'd rather a Sky Glass Air, that's also available with 25% – meaning it starts at just £4.25 per month.
Alternatively, if you already have a great TV and just want the Sky experience, you can also save on a Sky Stream and internet bundle, which includes the Sky Stream puck, 500Mbps Full Fibre broadband, plus Sky Ultimate TV for just £39 per month. You even get Netflix and Discovery+ thrown in for good measure.
Finally, if you have Sky Q and don't yet want to upgrade, you can grab yourself four months of Netflix Standard with Ads for free.
The Sky Glass Gen 2 is the all-in-one TV choice that includes a Dolby Atmos sound system built in. It gives you access to the world of Sky TV streamed over the internet, plus all the main apps and services. You can also pay monthly with no interest fees, over 24 or 48 months.
Other big savings available in Sky's winter sale include discounts on Sky's broadband. Full Fibre 150 is now down to £26 per month, while Full Fibre 500 is just £30 per month.
And there are deals for mobile customers too. The first six months of its data plans are half price, so you can get 5GB of monthly data for just £6, while 50GB is now just £10 per month.
All offers are available today, although they do finish at different times, so you should check out the Sky deals page to find out more.
The Sky Glass Gen 2 deal runs until 11 February, so you have just over a month to make sure you get the best offer to date.
