Climb mountains, paraglide, and listen to live music at The North Face Mountain Festival

We love outdoors activities here at T3, survivingin the extremewilderness, conquering terrain in an SUV, gardening... we love it all, and The North Face Mountain Festival looks right up our street.

The gathering is set in scenic Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland, at the foot of the iconic Eigar. The festival offers punters the opportunity to hike, trail run and climb around the picturesque landscape led by expert mountain guides, but there's also entertainment for the less active - in the form of live music, an outdoor cinema, and woodland spa.

For the budding Ray Mears amongstus, there are also basecamp workshops and talks about expeditioncookery, nutrition, adventure photography and expedition kit prep.

If you're more Bear Grylls than Ray Mears, you can also partake in paragliding and rafting. Drinking your own urine is optional.

Early bird tickets cost just €99 and includeall meals from Friday night to Sunday morning, a camping spot and use of onsite facilities (but some activities cost extra).

We think it sounds like a great way to developyour survival skills and knowledge. Find out more details here.

Liked this?