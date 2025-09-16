This 5-star power bank is nearly 90% off on Amazon – yes, you read that right
This has to be a mistake?
I nearly choked on my coffee this morning whilst doing my daily deals trawl – and you might do the same when you see the price of this power bank. The CFIAI 15,000mAh Portable Charger with built-in cables is down a whopping 87%, meaning it’s now just £17.99 instead of £139.99. Surely that has to be a mistake?
To be clear, we haven’t tested this brand before at T3, but with nearly 400 five-star reviews from happy buyers, it looks like it’s worth a punt.
CFIAI 15,000mAh power bank with built-in cables, fast charging, LED display and four-device support – now 87% off. Grab it whilst you still can!
Feature-wise, it's ticking all the right boxes. There's dual built-in cables (Type-C and iOS), two output ports (USB-A and Type-C), and the ability to charge up to four devices at once. It also has a handy LED digital display that shows your remaining battery life down to the exact percentage, and a quick press of the power button tells you exactly how much juice is left. According to the brand, it can even charge an iPhone 15 from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes – almost three times faster than a standard charger.
On paper, this small device has all the features you’d expect from one of the best power banks on the market, and if those reviews are anything to go by, you’re bagging yourself a seriously good deal.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
