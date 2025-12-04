Mous takes inspiration from its durable phone cases to make its first-ever hardshell suitcase

QUICK SUMMARY Mous has announced its first-ever hardshell cabin suitcase, made from UltraMatrix material. Pre-orders for the Mous Hardshell Carry-on Suitcase are open now with shipping expected in May 2026.

If you’re looking for a suitcase that has the ultimate protection and durability, then you’ll want to check out Mous’ new carry-on launch. Mous has just announced its hardshell cabin suitcase, marking the first time the brand has ever made this type of luggage – here’s why you should be excited.

Mous is best known for its ultra protective cases for phones and smartwatches. While Mous has expanded into backpacks and other travel accessories, this new launch is a first of its kind from Mous, and takes inspiration from the materials and durability of its phone cases and introduces these values to its latest suitcase.

The Mous Hardshell Carry-on Suitcase is made from UltraMatrix material which stretches and aligns polypropylene fibres before its woven and heat-fused into a single sheet. If that sounds like gibberish to you, essentially this structure allows for the hardshell exterior to flex when under pressure rather than cracking or losing its shape.

According to Mous, this material provides up to six times more impact resistance than other hardshell suitcases . In keeping with its main premium material, the Mous Hardshell Carry-on Suitcase has a 46-part telescopic handle, quick-access pockets on the side and smooth four Hinomoto wheels.

(Image credit: Mous)

Measuring 55 x 40 x 20cm, the Mous Hardshell Carry-on Suitcase meets most airline cabin requirements, so it can be used as carry-on luggage . It has a generous 36-litre main compartment and plenty of storage and organisation inside – which is one of the key things I look for with luggage.

I’ve tested many suitcases, and I’m a sucker for a well-organised interior, and that’s exactly what Mous has given its Hardshell Carry-on Suitcase. Inside the bag are multiple zipped pockets and dividers, and a removable compression pad to help reduce bulk and creases on your clothes. It even has an AirTag sleeve which is a must if you want to track your luggage .

The Mous Hardshell Carry-on Suitcase is available to pre-order now with shipping expected in May 2026. It’s priced at £449.99, but as part of a second release deal, you can get it for just £299.99.