The Monos suitcase I use for every work trip is now 25% off in cheap Cyber Monday deal

If you’re looking for a cheap Cyber Monday deal on a new suitcase, then you need to check out the Monos Black Friday sale. Right now, Monos has slashed its prices on its bestselling suitcases and carry-on luggage in all sizes and colours.

The best deal I’ve found is on the Monos Carry-on, the suitcase I use for every work trip. It’s now cheaper than it’s ever been for Cyber Monday but you’ll want to be quick as the sale ends soon.

Shop the Monos Carry-on deal

Originally priced at £270, the Monos Carry-on is now just £203, thanks to this 25% discount. Monos rarely throws sales so this is a great deal to take advantage of if you need a new carry-on or if you’re looking for an affordable Christmas gift for a travel-obsessed family member or friend.

I always take the Monos Carry-on with me on every work trip I go to. Its hard shell is durable and its horizontal lines and small Monos branding details look professional. In my Monos Carry-on review , I said I really liked the built-in storage and separate bags and the same is true now – it’s my favourite suitcase to get out if I’ve got lots of bits and bobs to take with me.