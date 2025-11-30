The Monos suitcase I use for every work trip is now 25% off in cheap Cyber Monday deal
My favourite carry-on is now cheaper than ever!
If you’re looking for a cheap Cyber Monday deal on a new suitcase, then you need to check out the Monos Black Friday sale. Right now, Monos has slashed its prices on its bestselling suitcases and carry-on luggage in all sizes and colours.
The best deal I’ve found is on the Monos Carry-on, the suitcase I use for every work trip. It’s now cheaper than it’s ever been for Cyber Monday but you’ll want to be quick as the sale ends soon.
Originally priced at £270, the Monos Carry-on is now just £203, thanks to this 25% discount. Monos rarely throws sales so this is a great deal to take advantage of if you need a new carry-on or if you’re looking for an affordable Christmas gift for a travel-obsessed family member or friend.
I always take the Monos Carry-on with me on every work trip I go to. Its hard shell is durable and its horizontal lines and small Monos branding details look professional. In my Monos Carry-on review, I said I really liked the built-in storage and separate bags and the same is true now – it’s my favourite suitcase to get out if I’ve got lots of bits and bobs to take with me.
Get 25% off the Monos Carry-on Suitcase in the Monos Black Friday sale. This hard shell suitcase is available in multiple colours, including the rose quartz shade that I have. It has safe and secure locks and zips to keep everything protected, smooth gliding wheels, and can fit comfortably in overhead compartments on planes and trains.
