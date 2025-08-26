Belkin’s UltraCharge wireless collection has the fastest chargers I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Belkin has launched the new UltraCharge collection, featuring three new wireless chargers and docking stations. The Belkin UltraCharge range is the world’s first Qi2 25W-certified wireless charging collection which is five times faster than standard Qi models.

Belkin has just debuted its new UltraCharge collection of chargers and docking stations. Featuring three new products, Belkin claims that its new UltraCharge range is the world’s first Qi2 25W-certified wireless charging collection – and they’re insanely speedy.

Within the new Belkin UltraCharge range are three new magnetic chargers and docks that offer up to five times faster charging times than standard Qi. Ideal for all your charging needs, including travel and office working, the Belkin UltraCharge is the first time the new Qi2 25W standard is available across a product collection.

For high speed charging, the Belkin UltraCharge range is fast, compact and features Belkin’s ChillBoost cooling technology to regulate the temperature of your devices while they charge. The chargers are also made using 85% recycled plastic as Belkin continues its efforts into reducing waste while creating new products.

Depending on your charging needs, the new Belkin UltraCharge collection includes the UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Dock, the UltraCharge 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger and the UltraCharge 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger.

The Belkin UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Dock can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, and in as little as 25 minutes for a 50% charge on your phone. The weighted base has a magnetic strap-on and a silicone base, and comes with a 45W USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable.

To continue watching content or video calling, the Belkin UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Dock can also be adjusted up to 70-degrees portrait or landscape mode, so you won’t miss anything while you recharge.

For something more compact, the UltraCharge collection also features the Belkin UltraCharge 3-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger . It has the same type of features as the UltraCharge Pro Magnetic Dock but it’s more lightweight, foldable and portable so you can take it with you on holidays and work trips.

The more entry-level addition to the UltraCharge range is the Belkin UltraCharge 2-in-1 Foldable Magnetic Charger . As the name suggests, it can charge two devices at a time and it comes with an additional USB-C port so you can charge a third device. It’s also ultra-fast and travel-friendly, plus it's compatible with Apple and Android.

Prices on the Belkin UltraCharge collection start at £49.99 / $59.99.