The best Sony RX100 V Black Friday deals

Black Friday is a great time to pick up bargains on older models of great gadgets that have since had flashier upgrades.

Here at T3 we named the Sony RX100 VI the best compact camera of 2019, but its predecessor, the RX100 V, is not to be snubbed. Especially if you're looking for a great deal this Black Friday.

Last year the RX100 V was discounted by $100/£100 from mid-November until the end of December, and this was not long after the RX100 VI had been released. With the recent release of the RX100 VII we could see an even bigger discount on the earlier models, including the RX100 V.

The Sony RX100 V is a superb compact camera with excellent image and video quality. This is thanks to the 1 inch, 20.1MP sensor shared by all cameras in the RX100 range.

The ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* lens lets in abundant light for quality images even in low-light situations, and the wide f/1.8-2.8 aperture allows for fast shutter speeds and blur-free shooting. All of this means you can capture moments as they happen, and never miss the opportunity to record a memory.

The zoom isn't quite a good as the VI, which boasts a 24-200mm (equivalent) lens compared to the V's 24-70mm (equivalent), but at this price who's complaining?

Other features include super-fast auto focus, continuous shooting up to 24 fps3 and outstanding 4K capabilities. What's more, there are multiple slow-motion shooting settings. There really is a lot packed into this compact camera.

It's not a camera for beginners, but if you're looking to improve your existing photography skills with a new camera then check out these Black Friday deals.

If you're not sure yet which camera you might like to snap up cheaply this November, check out our full list of the best cheap camera deals for Black Friday 2019.

