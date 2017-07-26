T3 Quick Hit: Snap up Motorola's Moto Z2 Force Edition and the 360 Camera Moto Mod

Motorola is taking another run at the smartphone crown with its new flagship handset, the Moto Z2 Force Edition.

It's the firm's most robust model yet, combining a slim, all-metal design reinforced with the strength of 7000 series aluminum and 'ShatterShield' technology.

Add to that a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED screen that won't crack, and you've got one strong yet slim device.

The new Moto Z2’s runs on the newish Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, featuring support for Gigabit LTE/4G.

The handset also comes with two 12MP cameras - one monochrome and one colour - but if those specs aren't enough for you, the Moto Z2 is also compatible with Motorola's Moto Mods.

Newly is a 360, 150-degree wide-angle camera that records in 4K. The phone and camera mod will be available in the UK and globally later in the summer.