Pixel Buds are Google's first wireless headphones and feature on-earbud controls and Google Translate

Google has revealed Pixel Buds, which are Google's first attempt at a pair of wireless headphones.

Amazingly they will translate conversations in real-time using Google Translate and also feature Google Assistant, too.

They're designed to work with Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 phones. They give you five hours of playback but come with a charging case which will give you a total of 24 hours of playback.

Pixel Buds are available in blue, white and black for $159/£159 from 22 November with pre-orders opening today.

