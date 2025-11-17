I've tested stacks of the best headphones this year – and while the Sony WH-1000XM6 are incredible, it's actually Bowers & Wilkins' PX7 S3 that are my pick of the bunch.

Thing is, they're pricey headphones, which is why I reckon looking back to the previous gen – the 5-star-awarded PX7 S2e – is a very savvy bet indeed. That's because Amazon has cut the price of those to lower than ever before, at just £196 (or £199 at Very).

Check out the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e deal on Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins headphones use fine materials, with impeccable build standards, and audio that's to die for. That's frankly why you'd usually pay more – so this cut-price deal is the real thing.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e: was £379 now £199 at Amazon The uprated 'e' version of the superb original over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love. They sound stellar – and you can pick from four different colours to suit your look.

I've used the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e extensively – and the only downside, I'd say, is that their active noise-cancelling (ANC) isn't as 'strong' as you can get elsehwere.

If you want that to be ramped up to the max then, yes, the WH-1000XM models actually make more sense. But from a sheer comfort, materials and sound perspective, it's the Bowers that win for me – they're my faves.

That's all part of the reason these over-ears netted a 5-star review. They're really great for at-home listening, thanks to such high-level audio standards. The PX7 S2e have a DSP (digital signal processor) that can handle 24-bit files at up to 192kHz – so very high-end indeed and beyond your standard streaming services.

As noted in my review: "The Px7 S2e is a marvellous ensemble of sound quality, luxurious build, and sublime comfort. If pure sound quality is what you're after then these Bowers & Wilkins cans easily face up to the best Sony or Bose option out there."

So if that's your want – sound quality more than long-term wear or ANC ferocity – then they're a great pick. And now at a great price. Available in black, grey, red, or green – the choice is yours!