I'm a big fan of Nothing's headphones and earbuds, and they've just plummeted to pocket money prices

Nothing has made significant waves since arriving on the tech scene five years ago, mainly with its excellent Android phones, but also thanks to headphones and earbuds that punch way above their price points.

That's especially true this Black Friday sales period, as it has dropped its very reasonable prices even further – with more than 34% off in some cases. Take the flagship Nothing Headphone (1), for example. Usually £299, these five-star over-ears have taken the fight to the likes of Bowers & Wilkins, Bose and Sony, and now have a mighty £100 off. You can get them for just £199 from several retailers.

They also happen to be among my favourite headphones you can buy today, so that's a veritable bargain. And if you're in the market for earbuds, you can get the CMF Buds 2a for just £19. That's a crazy price for a decent pair of wireless in-ears.

Save £40 Nothing Ear (3): was £179 now £139 at very.co.uk Nothing's flagship true wireless, ANC in-ears have 22% off, with both the white and black models available in the Black Friday sale. The charging case even comes with its own microphone, for better clarity when making hands-free calls.

Save £30 CMF Headphone Pro: was £79 now £49 at Amazon If you're looking for ANC over-ears and want a pair that represent unbelievable value for money, the CMF Headphone Pro from Nothing's sub-brand are a steal at their sale price. They even come with 100 hours of battery life.

There are Black Friday deals on other Nothing earbuds too, including the Nothing Ear (open) and CMF Buds Pro 2. You can check the all out on Nothing's own website right now.

While you're there, you should check out the offers on the Nothing Phone 3 as well – which has £150 off. And the CMF Watch 3 Pro is now down to a jaw dropping £69.

All the deals will be available until 2 December 2025, so you have plenty of time to browse and choose. As long as they don't sell out, of course.