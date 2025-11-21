The headphones I’ve worn nonstop for two years just dropped to the Black Friday price I was praying for

I test headphones pretty much continuously and have come across quite a few over the years working for T3. The one I find most comfortable and use most often is Apple's AirPods Pro 2, thanks to its ability to sit in my ears for hours without discomfort.

Shop all Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon

Even though the company has just released the buds' successor, I still reach for the AirPods Pro 2 when I go to work, have a meeting, or just want to make sure I hear as little of the outside world as possible (especially on the train).

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was £199 now £169 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 have never been this cheap! Selling for only £169, now is the time to invest in a pair, or if you're like me, get a backup pair. Near-perfect ANC, sublime sound performance and all-day comfort – a must-have pair of headphones for iPhone users.

The AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) combine Apple’s H2 headphone chip with improved drivers and amplifiers to deliver clearer detail, punchier bass and more precise spatial audio.

Active Noise Cancellation is significantly stronger than on the first-generation Pros, and Apple claims it can cut twice as much ambient noise. Transparency mode is equally impressive, using on-device processing to keep voices and environmental sounds natural while still reducing harsh or sudden noises.

Battery life reaches around six hours per charge with ANC on, and up to thirty hours total with the charging case. The USB-C case also supports MagSafe and Qi wireless charging and can even be topped up using an Apple Watch charger.

Both the earbuds and case have an IP54 rating, which means extra dust protection compared to the earlier model, making them better suited for workouts or daily commuting.

Control is handled through capacitive touch sensors on the stems, letting you adjust volume with a swipe, toggle between ANC and Transparency, skip tracks or take calls.

The adaptive audio suite adds features like Adaptive Audio, which blends noise-cancelling and transparency on the fly, and Conversation Awareness, which automatically lowers audio and enhances voices when you start speaking.