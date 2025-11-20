The one Sonos device I'd most like to try just hit its lowest ever price
I need to try this out
I'm lucky enough to have spent the last month with a full-on Sonos system in my living room, comprised of the essentials needed to make a comprehensive home cinema: a Beam (Gen 2), two Era 100s as surrounds, and a Sub Mini to round out the bass. Still, when I look over the chunky discounts doing the rounds on Sonos bits and pieces for Black Friday, it leaves one obvious hole in my arsenal.
The Sonos Ace headphones came out about 18 months ago, now, and while they stood out for their extreme comfort and lovely design, they really have one big unique selling point – integration with Sonos soundbars. You can seamlessly swap your audio from your soundbar and surrounds to just your headphones for private audio.
Here's the good news – the Ace just got its biggest deal ever, in its white colourway, at exactly half price.
This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Sonos Ace – and it's even cheaper than the black version, which sticks at £219. Grab it if you have a Sonos soundbar, or if you just want some excellent headphones.
When they came out, we immediately slapped the Sonos Ace with a glowing five-star review, and almost everyone who's tried the headphones seems to confirm that they're basically the most comfortable you can possibly find out there right now.
They had one small flaw, which was that they only worked with some of Sonos' soundbars, but that's now been fixed so you can enjoy their trademark audio swapping regardless of which model you have in your living room.
The prospect of being able to swap to personal audio if I'm gaming late at night or watching a particularly bassy movie is super attractive, so I'm really eyeing up this deal with a glint in my eye. I might not be able to justify the purchase, given I already have a pair of Sony WH-1000XM6, but anyone with a Sonos system should probably be checking this one out.
