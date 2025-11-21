These are the over-ear headphones other brands don't want you to know about

When I think back over all the headphones I've tested in the past half-decade and more as a tech reviewer, if I filter them by the ones that were most comfortable to wear for long periods, there's one surprisingly affordable candidate that ranks right up near the top in my head – Anker's Soundcore Space One Pro.

I gave the headphones a really solid four-star review back in late 2024, and I stand by everything I wrote at the time. That said, the sheer comfort levels offered by the Space One Pro have started to look even more impressive as time has passed and I've used far more expensive alternatives.

Now, the headphones have a healthy Black Friday deal to make them even more attractive than usual.

Save £30.99 Anker Soundcore Space One Pro: was £149.99 now £119 at Amazon These headphones are a bit like wearing a cloud – they're just so light, and that might make you think they won't sound too great. You'd be wrong, because they also pack in great audio, making them a steal at this price.

Anker must, on some level, have the biggest brands in audio doing some frantic research into just how it's producing such a rock-solid pair of headphones at such a persuasive price. I'm super impressed myself, and I don't have the slightest visibility into its supply chain.

The Space One Pro folds up nice and tight for when you need to throw it into your bag rather than carrying it, and it has the features you'd want from over-ear headphones. That means active noise-cancelling that isn't the best in the world, but is extremely decent for £120 right now.

It also manages some crazy stats from a battery perspective, since you can get up to 60 hours from a single charge, and it can charge up super quickly once it does start to run low.

Really, though, by far its single most impressive boast is that level of comfort. It's right up there with the Sonos Ace as one of the most comfortable sets of headphones anywhere on the market, and I think that really makes this a deal you shouldn't ignore this Black Friday.