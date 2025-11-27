Beats Studio Pro headphones suddenly so cheap it seems like a mistake
Argos has slammed the Studio Pro over-ears down to just £99
Now that the Budget is out of the way and Black Friday Eve is here, the best Black Friday deals are now out in full force.
Case in point: the Beats Studio Pro headphones, which had already fallen in price, are now massively cheaper at Argos compared to anywhere else.
- View the Studio Pro £99 deal at Argos
Initially I thought it was a mistake, some kind of listing error, or that I was looking at a more budget set of headphones. But, no, Argos just has a crazy-good deal – and it's worth checking out the retailer's other Black Friday deals, which I've updated today.
Your eyes do not deceive you: Argos has cut almost three-quarters off the SRP of the Beats Studio Pro. These over-ear headphones offer active noise-cancelling (ANC), in addition to impeccable sound quality. And they're much more expensive anywhere else you'll look.
Price check: Amazon £149 | Currys £149 | Very.co.uk £149
The Beats Studio Pro released in the summer of 2023, so they're a couple of years old, but are the current top standard from the Apple-owned brand.
That you can now buy a pair for under £100, when the original suggested price was £349, shows just what a hot deal this one is. A basic pair of AirPods without ANC costs the same!
Just because they're so cheap it seems like a mistake doesn't mean they've skimped on any features, though. As per T3's Beats Studio Pro review: these headphones "keep it classy".
The model has a long heritage, but the latest version offers "improved sound quality, a better fit, and a refined feature set," we said, praising the "premium build quality and materials" and the "impressive audio quality" too.
Given that lots of the best headphones come up in the Black Friday sales, you're spoiled for choice in what to pick. But when the Sonos Ace is twice this price, and the Bose QC Ultra Headphones are even more, from a budget point of view, this Beats deal is a no-brainer.
