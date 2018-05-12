Nike discounts Retro Jordan sneakers in a rare, limited-time promotion

Nike's retro Jordan sneakers are some of the most coveted and sort-after sneakers around, so Nike doesn't usually discount them – it doesn't need to. But starting today, the sportswear brand is running a Jordan Retro promotion, where you can save between 30 and 40 percent (yes, that's actually a decent saving!) on a number of silhouettes.

The Retro Jordan promotion starts today (May 12th) at 10AM, and is expected to run until 5PM on May 16th (depending on stock levels).

As we mentioned before, Nike are offering a hefty 30-40-percent discount, so it's not to be missed.

There's a great selection of styles and sizes available too, from the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Flyknit (now available for just £97.47) to the Air Jordan XI Retro (now available for just £115.47).

And it's not just men's styles on sale, there are women's and children's shoes as well.

Check out all of the styles available at this link:

Here are T3's pick of the best Nike Retro Jordan deals:

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High FlyKnit | 3 colours available | £139.95 | Save 30-percent | £97.47 The Air Jordan 1 Retro High Flyknit Men's Shoe updates the iconic original with lightweight, flexible Flyknit. It features pigskin leather accents for a premium look, rubber cupsole construction provides sturdy support and traction, while the Nike Air unit offers lightweight cushioning.View Deal

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG | Elemental Gold | £129.95 | Save 40-percent | £74.97 The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Shoe delivers heritage style sports performance. The leather and synthetic leather construction provides premium comfort and durability, while the rubber cupsole with encapsulated Air creates lightweight cushioning. The rubber tread with deep flex grooves and pivot point a great for traction and flexibility.View Deal

Nike Air Jordan 7 Retro | White/Pure Platinum | £159.95 | Save 30-percent | £111.97 The Air Jordan 7 Retro Men's Shoe celebrates a championship legacy with hoops-inspired cushioning and iconic details. This retro Jordan shoe features fast-drying, polyurethane-coated leather, which helps protect the shoe's surface and allows it to last longer while maintaining a new-leather shine. Perforations throughout provide breathability, and a Dynamic Fit inner sleeve offers a snug feel.View Deal

Nike Air Jordan XI Retro | White/Midnight Navy | £169.95 | Save 30-percent | £115.47 The Air Jordan XI Retro Men's Shoe features the plush cushioning, unique lines and durability of the original, delivering the lasting comfort and bold look that made it famous. It's crafted from a mix of genuine and synthetic leather, and features a foam midsole with encapsulated, full-length Air unit.View Deal

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG | 3 colours available | £129.95 | Save 30-percent | £87.47 The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Shoe delivers heritage style with premium materials and responsive cushioning. The leather construction is designed for premium comfort and durability, while the rubber cupsole with encapsulated Air provides lightweight cushioning.View Deal

