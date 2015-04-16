Jawbone expands its range with UP2 and UP4 fitness bands

A few months ago the future looked bleak for Jawbone. The brand's UP3 band was in a state of flux amid countless delays and rumours were swirling all was not well financially. But that seems to have changed, with the UP3 finally shipping and two more stat monitoring wearables waiting in the wings.



Taking the place of the popular mid-range UP24, the UP2 is 45% thinner and much lighter, but it still packs mainly the same feature set as its predecessor. That means it'll track your distance travelled, calories and how restful your nightly slumber is.





There's Bluetooth on board for beaming all the data back to the companion iOS and Android apps. These apps are great, with some nifty food tracking and Smart Coaching to help you decipher all the stats.



The UP4, on the other hand, features mostly the same internals and array of sensors as the UP3 but with one major addition - NFC, for mobile payments.



Just like with the Apple Watch, you'll be able to use the UP4 to quickly pay for stuff without reaching for your wallet. It's an exclusive tie-in with American Express though, so unless that's your credit card vendor of choice then you're out of luck.





Both of the wearables have been designed by Jawbone creative director Yves Béhar, who is fresh from helping out create the first 'connected' Sodastream, mirroring the look and feel of the UP3. And we have to say, they're some rather good looking wearables. Gone are the vast amounts of colour options we had with the UP24, but everything is much sleeker. We've yet to go hands-on with either, so we'll have more thoughts for you then.



There's no UK release date confirmed, hopefully that'll come soon, but the UP3 goes on sale in the US today for $99, with the UP4 following soon after after in the summer for $199.

It's been a busy few weeks for wearables. The Apple Watch went up for pre-order and promptly sold out, Polar's affordable A300 fitness watch was unleashed and Microsoft's Band finally touched down in the UK.

