Buy a De’Longhi Rivelia coffee machine and claim a free hamper worth £100

It's no secret that everyone loves a freebie now and then, especially if it's something you'll find yourself using every day. Well, if you're an avid coffee fan, you're going to love this.

De’Longhi has annouced it's giving out a free hamper to every customer that purchases a Rivelia Automatic Compact Bean to Cup Coffee Machine. The model is one of the brand's most recent models, so it's exciting that such a huge deal is being offered so early on.

If you haven't heard of it, De’Longhi Rivelia offers the experience to try infinite bean varieties with Bean Switch System, enjoy an immersive experience with a 3.5" full-touch colour display and is able to tailor coffee routines according to its user's preferences. You can also top your milk-based drinks with fine rich foam using LatteCrema Hot Technology. It's no surprise the Rivelia has a spot amongst our best bean to cup coffee machines!

The De’Longhi Rivelia is available in four neutral, stylish colours, and has an RRP of £749.00. We've also carried out a full review in case you're wanting to find out more.

So, onto the good stuff. Let's find out more about this hamper...

What's included in the hamper?

The hamper includes the following:

2 x espresso glasses set

2 x cappuccino glasses set

2 x packs of fresh coffee beans (Caffe Nero)

De’Longhi tea towel

Label Maker

The hamper has everything you need to get started on your coffee machine journey, and the label maker allows you to detail which kind of beans are in the interchangeable bean hoppers. It's also an extremely gadget to have, especially if you're slightly obsessed with organisation like me.

How can you redeem the hamper?

The hamper can be claimed via this link, which requires users to select which coffee machine they own and input their contact details. You will then have to upload a scanned copy or photo of your sales receipt as proof of purchase, as the hamper is only available alongside machines purchased between 20th March and 15th May 2024.