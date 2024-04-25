I took collagen everyday for two months — here are 3 things that happened

In today's day and age, health and wellness trends are abundant. From viral sleep hacks to the best skincare gadgets, there's always something new to try out, and that won't be changing anytime soon. Saying that, there's one trend that has maintained its popularity a little more than the rest, and that's collagen supplements.

Collagen is a protein produced by our bodies that can be found almost everywhere, including our nails, hair, organs and joints. The body produces collagen from birth, with levels gradually increasing until they peak when you are around 20-25 years old. From 25 onwards, collagen is produced less and less, resulting in signs of ageing such as wrinkles and fine lines. This is often when people consider adding collagen-based products to their skincare routine or begin taking collagen supplements.

I've been intrigued by the effects of collagen for a while now, and after looking into more into its benefits, I knew I had to give it a go.

Which collagen supplements did I choose?

Whilst there are lots of natural ways you can integrate collagen into your diet, I decided trying a supplement would be the most effective way to see the results.

I chose the Ingenious Beauty Ultimate Collagen capsules, mostly because it has a patented design to protect the collagen from degradation in the stomach which helps maximise absorption. I went for the 60 day starter kit which costs £110, but there's a 30 day pouch priced at £60, and a 90 day subscription which costs £135 every three months.

(Image credit: Ingenious Beauty)

How often did I take them?

The Ingenious Beauty capsules are designed to be taken three times a day, preferably on an empty stomach or an hour or so after eating. I would take one as soon as I woke up with some water, one just before lunch, and one before I went to bed.

It was a little tricky to remember taking them at the beginning, but the process soon integrated into my routine nicely.

What happened?

As mentioned, I took the Ingenious Beauty collagen capsules for two months. The brand recommend taking collagen for three months before assessing the effects, but it's always interesting to see if things take shape earlier.

Throughout this time, I noticed a bunch of benefits from taking the capsules, all of which I noticed after four weeks or so.

1. My skin glowed more

The quickest benefit I noticed was a glowier, softer complexion. My skin often becomes dry when transitioning between seasons, especially around my eye area and forehead. I noticed my skin looking healthier and more hydrated after four weeks or so, and since I didn't change anything about my skincare routine, I put this down to the supplements.

2. Less hair breakage

As someone with thick (and lots of) hair, it's normal for me to lose a certain amount everyday. However, I soon noticed I wasn't having to clean out my hairbrush as often. I found the same thing happened when I was washing my hair, something my drain probably appreciated just as much. It was clear the supplements were making my hair stronger, meaning the strands weren't as prone to breakage.

3. My post-gym recovery was quicker

Towards the end of the two months, I also realised I wasn't aching as much after a workout. Competing a heavy weights session would often ignite an awful pain the next day, so it was really nice to experience. This was definitely one of the slower benefits I noticed, but again, I put it down to the supplements.

My overall thoughts?

Overall, I was impressed with the effects of taking the Ingenious Beauty Collagen capsules for two months. I didn't notice too much of a difference when it came to my skin, although my complexion certainly did glow a lot more, and I was also happy that my hair grew stronger and I wasn't as achey after working out. I'm going to continue taking the collagen supplements, especially as it was evident that they did make a difference.

