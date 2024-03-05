Nutrition expert explains the benefits of collagen and how to add it to your diet

Whether you like it or not, the amount of health and wellness trends out there are endless. From viral sleep hacks to the best LED face masks, there's always a new technique or method to try out, and that's not going to change anytime soon. However, there's one trend that's still making the rounds, and that's collagen.

We've already covered the recommended age to start taking collagen, with the answer being a lot lower than you'd expect. We've now spoken to Kyle Crowley, nutrition expert at Protein Works, who's explained the popularity of collagen on social media and how it can be added to your diet.

Kyle said that collagen has become "particularly popular for women looking to improve their skin health. This is because the ageing process causes the body produces less collagen, which can lead to wrinkles forming. Studies have shown that collagen may help to slow down the skin ageing by reducing dryness and, in turn, the wrinkles it causes.”

Kyle also took us through the various ways to boost collagen production, and how it can be incorporated into an everyday diet.

1. Bone broth

The popularity of bone broth as a health remedy has continued to grow throughout the past year, becoming one of the biggest wellness trends. Bone broth is one of the easiest and most effective ways for people looking to increase their protein intake and add probiotics to their diet, with one of the main proteins in the broth being collagen.

Collagen is the protein found in bones, tendons, and ligaments, so as the broth is cooking, these parts break down into collagen-derived gelatin, which helps with overall bone health.

Another benefit of broth is its gut health benefits, especially as it contains probiotics that help rebuild the gut lining with beneficial bacteria left behind from the gelatin in the boiled bones.

2. Chicken

Poultry is a rich source of dietary collagen, and counts as an easy way to incorporate protein into your diet, especially as it’s a common meat already eaten by many.

As chicken is a good source of protein, it is also beneficial for promoting muscle growth. As it is low in calories but high in protein, it’s a popular choice for those looking to improve their overall health as well.

3. Fish

Fish is also a great source of collagen, especially as it contains marine collagen. Marine collagen has particularly been in the spotlight for its anti-ageing properties as fish collagen is absorbed up to 1.5 times more efficiently into the body than bovine, cow-derived collagen.

