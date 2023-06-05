5 reasons why you should use sunscreen daily for healthier skin

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wearing sunscreen to protect our skin from the harsh rays of the sun is a well-known fact. Whether you’re jetting off abroad (check out our ultimate travel guide if that’s the plan!) or sunning it up in your back garden, sunscreen is essential to avoiding that dreaded lobster-like glow.

However, there is a common misconception that sunscreen should only be applied when you’re spending time outside and the sun is shining. Whilst it is extremely important to protect ourselves on hot days, it is now recommended by dermatologists that sunscreen should be worn daily - yep, every single day . There is medical proof that any sun exposure can result in damage to our skin, with different types of UV radiation having varying effects. From the immediately apparent sunburn caused by UVB rays, to the deeply penetrating damage resulting from UVA, you should do all you can to protect your skin from the sun.

We have gathered the top 5 reasons why you should start applying your sunscreen on a daily basis:

1. It prevents premature ageing

UVA rays can cause signs of premature ageing, such as reduced elasticity and discoloration. They penetrate deep into the skin layer, causing long-term damage and contributing to lines, sagging and wrinkles. The daily use of sunscreen acts as a protective barrier to shield the skin from harmful UV rays, making it a reliable way to protect your skin and keep you looking youthful in the long run.

2. It reduces the risk of skin cancer

The Skin Cancer Foundation claims that regular daily use of SPF 15 sunscreen reduces your chance of developing squamous cell carcinoma by 40% and your melanoma risk (the deadliest skin cancer) by 50%. UVB rays are harmful as they cause direct damage to the skin cells (sunburn) and can therefore cause damage to your DNA as well. Further down the line, certain cells may develop abnormally and become cancerous. Protecting yourself from the sun on a daily basis can prevent the chance of that even happening.

3. It limits hyperpigmentation

Hyperpigmentation refers to the appearance of dark spots or patches on the skin. Sunscreen prevents these, helping you maintain a smoother and more even skin tone. If you’re looking to fade or treat your hyperpigmentation, then sunscreen is even more of a must.

4. It prevents sunburn

Who enjoys being sunburnt? Absolutely no one. Apart from it being horribly painful, sunburn can also thin the skin, making it more transparent and bruises more visible. This weakens your skin barrier, making it more likely to feel the effects of sun damage long term.

5. It enhances the overall health of your skin

The essential skin proteins, such as collagen, keratin and elastin are protected by sunscreen. These proteins are required for keeping the skin smooth and healthy. For an added protection, make sure your sunscreen has titanium dioxide in it to help reflect UV rays away from the skin and protect the activity of these proteins.