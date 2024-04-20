Looking for a cheap 16-inch laptop? This £349 Currys deal even beats Amazon

If you're shopping for one of the best laptops with a large screen – say 16- or 17-inches (on the diagonal) – then you don't have to pay over the odds for all that screen space. Case in point: the Asus Vivobook 16 X1605EA, which is now available for a super-low price over at Currys.

While the X1605EA code doesn't make the laptop name any catchier, it does help distinguish it from the other models in the Asus Vivobook 16 series (which are all excellent by the way). You can save a significant £100 on this laptop right now, and we can't find it cheaper anywhere else (including on Amazon).

Asus Vivobook 16 X1605EA: was £449, now £349 at Amazon

This is a laptop that's very much towards the more affordable end of the price spectrum, but it's not going to let you down: you've got a capable Intel Core i3 processor here, 256GB of SSD storage space, 8GB of RAM, and of course that spacious 16-inch screen.

While we haven't reviewed this particular laptop on T3, we have reviewed various other Vivobook models over the years, and we've almost always come away impressed. Asus knows what it's doing when it comes to portable computers, and that's evident in the hardware we have here.

You get the advantage of that 16-inch screen, of course, but that doesn't mean the laptop is bulky, heavy, or difficult to carry around. We also like the 16:10 aspect ratio of the display – maybe not the best for movies, but perfect if you're working on documents or spreadsheets, or browsing the web.

Other highlights here include 256GB of super-fast SSD storage, up to 9 hours of battery life (so you don't have to be constantly looking around for a power socket), and a built-in webcam (complete with physical privacy shutter) so you can get started right away with your video calls.

It's an appealing package for fans of big screens and low prices, and it's now significantly cheaper than it was at Currys – giving you another reason to pick it up. You'll struggle to find another Windows 11 laptop at the moment that gives you this much bang for your buck. It's clearly one of the best cheap laptops of the moment.