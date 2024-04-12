John Lewis knocks £130 off the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean

If you haven't started tackling the spring cleaning yet, then you might want to start considering it. Yes, it has been rather rainy recently, so we'll let you off. However, one thing you could do is check that your home cleaning equipment is up to scratch. I spent last weekend cleaning my vacuum cleaner and organising my shed - it was great.

However, if you've recently revealed it's time to make a few new purchases, we've got your back. Despite often being sold out, we've spotted that John Lewis has included the best-selling Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean cordless vacuum cleaner in its spring sale. The Dyson V15 Detect is up there with some of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, and it even achieved a huge five stars in our full review.

Originally priced at £699.99, the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean is now reduced to £569.99. Take a look:

Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean: <a href="https://john-lewis-and-partners.pxf.io/c/221109/871855/12148?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.johnlewis.com%2Fdyson-v15-detect-total-clean-cordless-vacuum-cleaner-nickel-black%2Fp111160148" data-link-merchant="johnlewis.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £699.99 , now £569.99 at John Lewis (save £130)

The Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean is a great option for whole house cleans or quick grab and go moments. It's one of Dyson's newer models, and has acheieved five star reviews across the board.

If you didn't know, the Dyson V15 Detect is known for some impressive features. Its Hyperdymium motor spins at up to 125,000rpm, and advanced seven-cell battery delivers up to 60 minutes of fade-free power.

It also has a Fluffy Optic cleaner head, designed to illuminate the microscopic dust and dirt you can’t normally see on hard floors. Its De-tangling Digital Motorbar cleaner head sucks up dirt, dust and hair from all floor types, intelligently adapting suction power from carpets to hard floors.

There are six cleaning tools included for every surface: a hair screw tool, de-tangling conical brush bar, mattress tool, soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, combination tool and crevice tool.

Users can also choose between three cleaning modes for the right balance of power and runtime. Auto mode intelligently adapts, with the optimum balance of power and run time. Eco mode provides longer run time for bigger cleans, and boost mode provides greater suction for short, intensive cleaning.

Buy the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £569.99