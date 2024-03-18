Spring Cleaning 2024: your guide to cleaning your home, including tech, appliances and garden

T3’s one-stop guide to spring cleaning, from deep cleaning your kitchen to refreshing your smartphone

Spring cleaning 2024
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
published

Welcome to T3’s guide to Spring Cleaning 2024! The first day of spring is coming up and while we’re excited for the warmer weather and blooming flowers, one thing on everyone’s mind will be spring cleaning.

Spring is the perfect time of year to give your house and garden a deep clean and complete refresh. From tidying your wardrobe and rearranging your kitchen cupboards to overhauling your garden shed and decluttering your smartphone, there are so many spring cleaning activities you can do to turn your home from a hoarder's paradise to a clean and calming sanctuary.

In this Spring Cleaning hub, we’ll be giving T3 readers a wealth of cleaning knowledge, including ‘how to clean’ tutorials, TikTok-approved cleaning hacks, and where you can find the best cleaning supplies. Check back throughout March and April for all our Spring Cleaning content for 2024.

Spring Cleaning 2024: tips, tricks and advice

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be giving you all the spring cleaning tips you could possibly need to get your house looking tidy, clean and sparkling. We’ll be covering every aspect of your home, including the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and garden. We’ll also be including tips for spring cleaning your tech and gadgets, like the best smartphones, headphones, the best smart speakers and much more.

During the spring months (March-May), there is expected to be many sales and deals running on the best vacuum cleaners and other cleaning essentials. We’ll be searching far and wide to find you the best prices on cleaning and organisation products to make your life easier and for a lower cost.

Halo Capsule

How to spring clean tutorials 

For in-depth tutorials on how to clean specific items around your home, we’ve got you covered!

How to clean guides: Kitchen

How to clean guides: Garden

Someone putting on blue rubber gloves

How to clean guides: Bedroom

How to clean guides: Tech and Smart Home

