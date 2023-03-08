How to clean a vacuum cleaner: tips for cordless, handheld & robot vacuums

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Vacuum cleaners are essential for cleaning and maintaining the look, smell and feel of your home. From deep cleaning carpets to sucking up dirt from the sofa, vacuums really put in the work around your house, and sometimes, they need a bit of TLC.

Cleaning your vacuum cleaner sounds like an oxymoron. But if you want your device to keep performing at its best, it’s vital you look after it properly. Most of the time, vacuum cleaners break because they’re not being cleaned regularly, so if yours has started to smell, is making a strange noise or the suction isn’t working, these are all signs that your vacuum is due a spring clean.

Whatever type or brand of vacuum you own, we’ve found the best tips on how to clean your vacuum cleaner. We’ll take you through the process of cleaning the best cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) and the best handheld vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) step-by-step, and we also have tips on how to maintain the best robot vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab), too.

How to clean corded, cordless & handheld vacuum cleaners

The majority of vacuum cleaners are incredibly easy to maintain. When you bought your vacuum, it should have arrived with set-up instructions and cleaning tutorials, so make sure to check this before you start cleaning anything. If you’ve thrown this out (who keeps the box these days?!), have a look on the manufacturer’s website.

If you own a corded, cordless or handheld vacuum cleaner, follow the steps below to give your vacuum a new lease of life and to get it running properly again.

1. Empty the vacuum bin

One of the many mistakes everyone makes with vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) is not emptying the vacuum bin. The bin is where all the dirt, dust and hair collects and when this gets full, your vacuum won’t work well and it can cause it to spit debris back out onto your floor. To empty the bin, press the release catch on the back of your vacuum – this is the standard for most vacuums but make sure to double check this in your vacuum’s instructions. The bin or bag will come away from the vacuum and you can empty the contents into your kitchen bin. To go one step further, take a cloth or tissue and give the inside of the bin a wipe to remove any leftover dirt before reattaching it.

2. Clean the filter

Next, clean your vacuum’s filter. Most filters can be washed but again, you should check the manufacturer instructions first before fiddling with anything. To clean the filter, find where it’s located and remove it. Before washing, tap the filter against a hard surface to remove any clumps of dirt. If your filter is washable, clean it using lukewarm water (avoid soap as this can damage the filter) and leave it to air dry for at least 24 hours before putting it back in the vacuum.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Remove blockages from the floorhead & hose

Even after emptying the bin, there might still be a blockage in your vacuum, due to objects getting stuck in them, like stones, sticks or too much hair. The main blockage sites tend to be the hose and floorhead of your vacuum, so give these parts a quick inspection. If you see a blockage, remove these so your vacuum will run properly. It’s also important to check the wheels of your vacuum, in case anything is stuck around them and preventing you from manoeuvring it.

4. Wash the brush & attachments

While many vacuums like the best Shark vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) use Anti Hair Wrap technology, hair and debris can still get stuck in the brushes and attachments of your vacuum. To wash the brush-roll, you’ll need to remove the hair and threads by cutting them away. Make sure you don’t cut the bristles and don’t pull, as this can cause damage. Do the same with the attachments and because these aren’t connected to electricity, you can clean them in warm water to remove excess dirt and refresh the bristles.

5. Wipe down the outside

Of course, you can’t put your vacuum cleaner in a washing machine but you can give it a wipe down on the outside. Use a soft cloth to remove any dust or dirt on the main unit of your vacuum, the hose, the handle and the cord if you have a corded option.

How to clean robot vacuum cleaners

(Image credit: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels)

1. Follow the instructions above

Robot vacuum cleaners require similar maintenance to other vacuum types, so make sure to empty its bin, remove any debris, and clean the filter and attachments. As always, check the instructions before you start cleaning.

2. Wipe down the sensors

The sensors are important components to a robot vacuum so it can navigate around your home without bumping into anything. To clean the sensors (which are typically located on the bottom and sides of your device), give them a wipe with a microfiber cloth. The cloth should be lightly damped with water but you shouldn’t use too much or any cleaning solution so you don’t damage the sensors.

3. Clean the ports

To ensure your device doesn’t have problems connecting to the charging port, wipe down the base with a dry microfiber cloth. If you’ve finished cleaning your robot vacuum, put it on charge so it’s ready to go next time.

Vacuum cleaning FAQs

How often should you clean your vacuum cleaner? How often you clean your vacuum will depend on the different parts and how much you use it. For example, you should empty the bin when it gets full, wipe down the vacuum if it’s looking dirty and clean the attachments as soon as you see any clogging. According to Ideal Home (opens in new tab), the filter should be cleaned monthly.

How often should you empty your vacuum cleaner bin? You should empty your vacuum cleaner bin whenever it gets full. Depending on the mess in your home, this will vary month to month and it should be the first thing you do if your vacuum’s suction isn’t performing well.

How often should you replace your vacuum cleaner? Vacuum cleaners tend to last 8 years. This will depend on the brand and how well you look after your vacuum. You can also prolong the life of your vacuum by replacing its attachments rather than getting rid of the entire device. This can also help you save money on vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab).