How to clean your oven so it's Christmas Day ready

If you're hosting Christmas Day this year, then you'll probably be starting your prep within the next few days. From blowing up air mattresses to wrapping up those last few presents, the amount of things to do can be endless, and don't even get me started on the veg. However, there's one particularly important job that can't be forgotten about.

Cleaning your oven and racks in preparation for Christmas day can be a bit of a chore, but it's an important task to ensure your holiday meal preparation goes smoothly. Even the best ovens should be cleaned regularly, but especially when they're about to do a lot of work.

With this in mind, we spoke to the appliance experts at RGBDirect, who gave their advice on how to clean your oven and the racks with cupboard staples so it’s spotless for your Christmas Day cooking. Keep reading to find out exactly what you need to do...

What you will need:

Rubber gloves

Baking soda

Water

Vinegar

A spray bottle

A scrubbing brush or sponge

A plastic scraper

Towels or rags

Step One: Start with the oven itself

To begin, remove the oven racks and any other parts so you can wipe away any loose debris or crumbs from the oven interior. The best way to do this is use a dry cloth or paper towel.

Then, mix a paste of baking soda and water. It should be thick enough to spread easily, similar to the consistency of toothpaste. Spread the baking soda paste over the interior surfaces of the oven, avoiding the heating elements and any openings.

Pay extra attention to areas with heavy grease or food residue. Let the paste sit for several hours or overnight as this will help break down the grime. Whilst the paste is working its magic, move onto the oven racks separately...

Step Two: Move onto the racks

Start by filling a large bowel (or your washing up tub) with hot water. Add a few cups of white vinegar to the water and submerge the oven racks in the tub, leaving them to soak for a few hours or overnight. This will help to loosen the grease and grime.

After soaking, use a scrubbing brush, steel wool or sponge to remove any remaining residue from the oven racks. Rinse them thoroughly.

Step Three: Go back to the oven

After the baking soda paste has had time to work, use a damp cloth or sponge to wipe away the paste and loosened grime. You may need to use a plastic scraper to help remove stubborn bits.

If there are still tough stains or grease spots, you can spray a mixture of equal parts water and vinegar on the affected areas and scrub gently. Once you're satisfied with the cleaning, wipe down the interior with a clean, damp cloth to remove any remaining residue.

Replace the clean oven racks and any removable parts. Preheat the oven to a high temperature (about 230°C) for about 15-20 minutes to burn off any remaining odour or residue from the cleaning process.

Finally, wipe down the oven's exterior with a mixture of water and a little dish soap to remove any grease or fingerprints.

Your oven should now be clean and ready for your Christmas day cooking. Remember to allow some time for the cleaning process, as it may take a few hours or even overnight for the best results!

