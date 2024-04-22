The 5-star Kindle Oasis suddenly drops to its lowest-ever price in great Amazon deal

As e-readers go, this is one of the very best ones out there – and at its lowest price ever

David Nield
David Nield
There's a strong case to be made that the best Kindle is the Kindle Oasis. Right now its price has hit a new all-time low at Amazon: you can now pick up the 7-inch e-reader for £159.99, which is a substantial £70 off the previous price of £229.99. As you can tell with a check on CamelCamelCamel, it's never been cheaper than this. 

If you need some convincing that this is the Amazon Kindle for you, look no further than our Kindle Oasis review, where we awarded the e-ink tablet 5 stars: we described it as being "head and shoulders above every other e-reader on the market right now".

Amazon Kindle Oasis (8GB): was £229.99, now £159.99 at Amazon
There's an awful lot to like about the Kindle Oasis, with its crisp, sharp screen that's easy on the eyes, its sleek looks, the waterproofing protection (so you can read in the bath), and the 8GB of storage that's going to be enough to keep thousands of e-books at any one time.

If you're completely new to the Kindle ecosystem, these e-readers make digital reading an absolute pleasure. You've got a huge number of titles to choose from, courtesy of Amazon's vast library, and you're never going to be stuck for something to read no matter where you are in the world.

When it comes to the Kindle Oasis in particular, it stands out due to its IPX8 waterproof rating, and that fantastic 7-inch display, which comes with an adjustable warm light. The ergonomic display makes it comfortable to hold in any position, and it weighs in at just 188 grams (6.6 ounces).

"To cut a long story short," we wrote in our review, "if you're looking for the best e-reader available – this is it. The Kindle Oasis has the best display, the biggest display, it's built with more premium materials, and has features that aren't available on any other Kindle. It really is that simple."

The only aspect of this device that might give you pause is that other Kindle models are available for cheaper prices – but now that Amazon has knocked £70 off the Kindle Oasis to hit its lowest price ever, you don't really have any reasons not to pick up this superb piece of hardware.

David Nield
David Nield

Dave has over 20 years' experience in the tech journalism industry, covering hardware and software across mobile, computing, smart home, home entertainment, wearables, gaming and the web – you can find his writing online, in print, and even in the occasional scientific paper, across major tech titles like T3, TechRadar, Gizmodo and Wired. Outside of work, he enjoys long walks in the countryside, skiing down mountains, watching football matches (as long as his team is winning) and keeping up with the latest movies.

