Braun's brand new electric shaver is almost 60% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale

When it comes to discounted products in the Amazon Prime Day sale, they are usually best-sellers that are guaranteed to be on someone's shopping list or slightly older models that are being cleared out to make way for the new. It's therefore extremely rare to have a brand new product in the sale, but it's certainly not impossible.

After discounting some pretty impressive male grooming deals yesterday, Braun has continued to deliver by adding its latest electric shaver into the mix. Yes that's right, the brand new Series 9 PRO+ electric shaver is 58% off for today only. It's so new that hardly anyone has had a chance to review it, including us. However, make sure to read our review of its slightly older sibling, the Braun Series 9 Pro.

It's currently on offer for £224.99 reduced from £539.99, making it one of the better deals we've covered. Whilst it's also on sale on the Braun website for £359.99, the Amazon Prime Day offer is a far better saving. Check it out:

Braun Series Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver: was £539.99 , now £224.99 at Amazon (save £315)

Save 58% on the brand new Braun Series 9 PRO+ electric shaver if bought in the Amazon Prime Day sale today!

The Braun Series 9 PRO+ electric shaver is labelled as 'redefining shaving' due to its delivery of ultimate closeness & skin comfort. With five specialised ProShave elements, including ProLift Blade, the Series 9 PRO+ provides an efficient and gentle shave in every stroke.

Get ultimate precision thanks to the Precision ProTrimmer enhanced with surgical-grade stainless steel, perfectly cutting even the longest hairs, sideburns and moustaches. It's 100% made in Germany and is built to last for years with a powerful 60min li-ion battery runtime. It can also be used wet or dry.

The Box contains:

1 x Electric shaver

1 x PowerCase (provides up to up to 90 minutes of shaving without recharging)

1 x Charging stand

1 x Charging cable

1 x Cleaning brush