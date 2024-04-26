Nothing Phone (1) users just got a useful free AI upgrade

Quick Summary The original Nothing Phone (1) has just gotten a great free upgrade. The new feature brings AI integration via ChatGPT.

When it comes to the best Android phones on the market, there are new models popping up almost every month. Those come from a wide mix of new and established brands, as manufacturers look to push the envelope for what is possible.

Arguably the most notable of these is Nothing. The quirky, fashion-forward brand has offered a wide range of brilliant phones and wireless earbuds, making a significant splash.

That all kicked off with the Nothing Phone (1) – and now, that device is set to get a whole lot better. The device is getting a significant software upgrade right now, with ChatGPT integration coming to the handset.

That was announced alongside the Nothing Ear and the Nothing Ear (a) last week. The update has already arrived on the Nothing Phone (2) and the Nothing Phone (2a), but now it is also arriving on the first-gen handset.

Once the update has been installed, users will have to also install the ChatGPT app from the Play Store. Once that is done, users will be able to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT, which can also happen via the brands' latest earbuds.

You'll also find ChatGPT widgets, as well as a button on the screenshot pop-up. That will allow users to paste content directly into a conversation with the AI software.

It's not the only feature users will see as part of the update, either. Most notably, there is a new RAM Booster which will be available to users. That gives users control over the amount of RAM Booster on the original Nothing Phone.

The update should be rolling out to users right now. However, don't be alarmed if it doesn't appear on your handset right away. These things often happen over a period of time, rolling out to different users in batches. To find the update for yourself, head to Settings > System > System Update.