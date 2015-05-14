What you need to know about e-cigs

Previous Next 1/5

What are vapourisers?

Most Vaporisers use a screw-in atomizer that encompasses a heating element and a clear chamber containing nicotine-infused e-liquid.

These liquid concoctions come in many different strengths and flavours. Green apple, strawberry or Banana Cream Pie, anyone? Or maybe you'd prefer a minty taste or a hint of cinnamon, or both at the same time. Or perhaps something closer to the real tobacco you're currently smoking? Just be sure to order a dosage nearest to your current brand of cigarettes. We've found that the medium blend (usually 18mg) can be very harsh on the throat, even for someone who smokes full-strength ciggies. If you're a heavy smoker, start at 10 to 12mg and work your way up (or down).

Experimentation is the order of the day but luckily many e-Liquid manufacturers offer cheap sample bottles. Our favourites? eGo Apple, Jak Menthol or pretty much any flavour in the excellent Apollo range. Vape on.

But, most importantly, what are the health implications?

We consulted Doctor Google Search for the latest thinking on whether e-cigs are a good, bad or neutral thing for you

