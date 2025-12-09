Ring wants to bring back Christmas carol singing by giving away free Video Doorbells

QUICK SUMMARY Ring is giving away free Ring video doorbells this week in the hopes of bringing back Christmas carol singing. To claim a free Ring doorbell, people in the UK and Ireland need to submit their own Christmas carol as captured on a Ring video doorbell.

Smart home security brand, Ring has just announced that it’s giving away free Ring video doorbells this week. For people in the UK and Ireland, they can claim an Amazon gift card and a free Ring video doorbell simply by singing a carol – here’s how.

By now, you’ve probably seen the viral video of the ‘Denny boys’. If you haven’t, it’s a group of five boys who went door-to-door singing Christmas carols which was captured on a Ring video doorbell .

The footage has had almost two million views and prompted Ring to launch the #RingAndSing campaign to encourage people to bring back carol singing this Christmas. Following the viral video, Ring conducted research that found 96% of Brits have witnessed a decline in carol singing in local areas.

So, to help revive the tradition, Ring is offering free Ring video doorbells to people in the UK and Ireland. All you have to do is perform a Christmas carol on a Ring video doorbell and share it in the Ring app or on social media with the hashtag #RingAndSing.

For those who participate in the campaign this week, the ‘Denny Five’ carollers will pick five performances, and the winners will receive a free Ring video doorbell and a £1,000 Amazon gift card. Ring will also donate £10 to Strathcarron Hospice for every video shared, a charity that the Denny carollers have been fundraising for.

This isn’t the first time that Ring has done something like this. In spring this year, Ring partnered with the RSPB to offer free Outdoor Cameras to Gen Z and Millennial customers to encourage them to birdwatch and capture footage of priority species.

As it’s the winter season, this latest giveaway is definitely in keeping with the festive spirit and is a fun opportunity to bring back a Christmas tradition while also winning yourself a new Ring security system. Participants have until 15th December to take part in the campaign.