Ring wants to help you birdwatch by giving away free Outdoor cameras
Ring teams up with RSPB to help Brits spot priority bird species
QUICK SUMMARY
Ring has partnered with the RSPB after research found that 44% of Brits used the Ring Outdoor Camera to birdwatch remotely.
Following this research, Ring is offering free devices to help young birdwatching fans capture footage of priority species.
Avid birdwatchers are going to love this recent Ring news. Ring, the smart home security brand, is teaming up with the RSPB to help people birdwatch remotely using their Outdoor Cameras by giving away 50 free models – but you’ll have to be in a specific age range to enter.
While the best security cameras are primarily designed to help you monitor and protect your property, many people also use them to spy on their pets and other animals who visit their gardens. With this in mind, Ring and the RSPB recently teamed up on a study, and found that 44% of Brits used their Ring cameras to birdwatch while out of the house.
Ring conducted research on 2,000 British adults, and found that 60% of Brits regularly observe garden birds, including magpies, pigeons, blue tits and owls. The study also revealed that the younger generations, including Gen Z and Millennials, are taking up birdwatching as a hobby with 24% of under 35-year olds planning to begin birdwatching this spring.
Following this research, Ring and RSPB decided to team up to encourage birdwatching while helping protect bird species in the process. According to the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch survey, the number of starlings are at record low levels and greenfinch and song thrush populations have been steadily declining over the years.
To avoid extinction, the RSPB has identified ways for the public to help support bird conservation. Alongside installing bird-friendly habitats and planting native flora in your garden, the main action point has been to submit key species sightings using your Ring devices.
To support this, Ring is offering 50 free Outdoor Cameras to Gen Z and Millennial customers so they can spot birds using their cameras. With the cameras and a Ring Home subscription, users are being encouraged to use the app’s Share feature to share footage of starlings, greenfinches and song thrushes so RSPB researchers can continue their conversation efforts.
There is one slight catch with this – to get a free Ring Outdoor Camera, you need to be between 18 – 35 years of age. But if you’re in this age group and want to take up birdwatching, this is an easy way to indulge in this hobby while helping protect bird species.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
EZVIZ upgrades its outdoor cameras with all day recording – but you might not get it
EZVIZ adds AOV technology to its battery outdoor cameras
-
Arlo’s Essential security cameras are now available on Apple Home – here’s why that matters
Arlo upgrades its affordable security camera line-up with Apple Home integration
-
Roku takes on Blink with new battery powered security camera line-up
Roku’s new security cameras have a seriously impressive battery life
-
Xiaomi’s next indoor smart security camera could be its most affordable yet
It's less than $40...
-
Ring’s new security camera promises its best image quality yet – but it’s the price you’ll be excited about
Ring’s new Outdoor Camera Plus combines indoor and outdoor features in a reasonable price package
-
This Reolink security camera looks like E.T. – and it has wider views than before
Reolink debuts new Argus cameras with better views and a new Home Hub
-
Arlo announces fire detection feature that uses AI to detect flames
Arlo debuts new fire detection technology to better protect your home
-
Wyze security cameras now use AI to describe what they see
Wyze follows in Ring and Arlo’s footsteps with new AI-powered subscription