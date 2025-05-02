Ring wants to help you birdwatch by giving away free Outdoor cameras

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has partnered with the RSPB after research found that 44% of Brits used the Ring Outdoor Camera to birdwatch remotely. Following this research, Ring is offering free devices to help young birdwatching fans capture footage of priority species.

Avid birdwatchers are going to love this recent Ring news. Ring, the smart home security brand, is teaming up with the RSPB to help people birdwatch remotely using their Outdoor Cameras by giving away 50 free models – but you’ll have to be in a specific age range to enter.

While the best security cameras are primarily designed to help you monitor and protect your property, many people also use them to spy on their pets and other animals who visit their gardens. With this in mind, Ring and the RSPB recently teamed up on a study, and found that 44% of Brits used their Ring cameras to birdwatch while out of the house.

Ring conducted research on 2,000 British adults, and found that 60% of Brits regularly observe garden birds, including magpies, pigeons, blue tits and owls. The study also revealed that the younger generations, including Gen Z and Millennials, are taking up birdwatching as a hobby with 24% of under 35-year olds planning to begin birdwatching this spring.

Following this research, Ring and RSPB decided to team up to encourage birdwatching while helping protect bird species in the process. According to the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch survey, the number of starlings are at record low levels and greenfinch and song thrush populations have been steadily declining over the years.

(Image credit: Ring)

To avoid extinction, the RSPB has identified ways for the public to help support bird conservation. Alongside installing bird-friendly habitats and planting native flora in your garden, the main action point has been to submit key species sightings using your Ring devices.

To support this, Ring is offering 50 free Outdoor Cameras to Gen Z and Millennial customers so they can spot birds using their cameras. With the cameras and a Ring Home subscription, users are being encouraged to use the app’s Share feature to share footage of starlings, greenfinches and song thrushes so RSPB researchers can continue their conversation efforts.

There is one slight catch with this – to get a free Ring Outdoor Camera, you need to be between 18 – 35 years of age. But if you’re in this age group and want to take up birdwatching, this is an easy way to indulge in this hobby while helping protect bird species.