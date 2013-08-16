Top 10 goal-line horror shows that GDS should have stopped

Previous Next 1/10

Frank Lampard - England v Germany 2010

Mention this disallowed goal to any England fan and you will no-doubt be met with a frosty reception. Let's set the scene here – It's the World Cup quarter-final, England are facing fierce rivals Germany and the score stands at 2-1. Chelsea stalwart and long range specialist Frank Lampard steps up, fires a beautiful shot, clips the bar and it goes in. The whole nation erupts into rapture. Yet, for reasons beyond us, ref Jorge Larrionda doesn't give the goal – claiming it didn't go over the line. England goes on to lose the match, exit the cup and return to football purgatory. Things didn't go well for Larrionda either – who was put under armed guard.