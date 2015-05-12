Shape-shifting gadgets: The gear that changes for you

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Why should we always adapt to the tech? Why can't it work the other way around? Now it can with these modular and shape-shifting gadgets that are tailored to your needs.

From smartphones that you effectively build yourself, to bendable screens, to modular wearables and a car that's built to help you relax while it drives itself, the future looks very bright indeed.

Maybe you'd like a phone with three screens that you can arrange as you see fit, so you can have them in landscape for maps but portrait for reading long articles? Or you fancy living in a house that changes shape depending on the season and how much sunlight it gets? This lot works around you in every way imaginable, like in the case of the phone that changes shape depending on your use – play a game, and it morphs into the shape of a games controller, for example.

With these gadgets, you're the boss. Don't forget it.

