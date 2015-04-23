Beyond the Bands: Wearables to Hack Your Fitness

By Kieran Alger
Wearable tech isn't just about fitness bands and activity trackers, the clever innovators out there have been busy finding loads of newways to help you get in shape and stay healthy. From clever heart rate monitors to gadgets thattell you where you're body fat trouble spots are, there's a host of techyou can use to create a brand new you.
Jabra Sport Pulse Earphones
Heart rate monitoring is the best way to make sure your workout sessions are having the right impact on your overall fitness but wearing a chest strap can be a little uncomfortable. Jabra Pulse headphones offer a unique alternative, taking your heart rate from inside your ears instead. These wireless in-ear readyour BMPfrom your lug holes and send the data via Bluetoothto your smartphone via Bluetooth, offering spoken feedback as youtrain.Designed specifically for sport, they're durable, sound great and the partner app also offers GPS trackingby piggybacking your phone's built-in GPS.
£199.99 | Jabra
Emiota Belty
We've all looked clocked our midriff and thought maybe we needtoloosen our belts a littlebutnow there's a piece of tech to make that decision for us. Belty is a new smart belt that let's you know when your waistline is expanding (and hopefully shrinking) andwillloosen and tighten automatically thanks to a series of built-in sensors. It also works as a pedometer, to track your steps, and gives you a gentle nudge when you've been sitting on your bottom for a little too long. All of your info can then be synced wirelessly to a smartphone so you can keep tabs on how you're doing.
£TBC | Emiota
Spire.io
A small tracking clip that can be be worn on your waist or attached to your bra, theSpire claims to be the first tracker that'll monitor“activity, breath and state of mind.” This Zen master of fitness wearablesaims to give you all the data you need to help manage stress, breathe better andstay focused.Driven by a patent-pending 7-axis sensorthat monitors breathing patterns and activity, it helps you“see moments of tension,focus and calm” all of which can be streamed wirelessly to your smartphone.It's clever enough to alert youwhen you're in danger of getting stressed or losing focus andoffers guided breathing exercises to help restore your serene state.
$149.95 | Spire
Skulpt Aim
When we'retrying to get in shape, we often use metrics like overall weight andBody Mass Index (weight for height) as benchmarks. However, because muscle weighs morethan fat, these aren't really the best things to focus on. The Skulpt Aim ditches these in favour of detecting muscle quality and body fat percentage by sending a small currentthrough your muscle and surrounding fat. You can monitor individual musclegroups and track your progress over time using the Skulpt smartphone app.
$199 | Skulpt
Wahoo TICKR Run
Wahoo's TICKR Run looks like your averagebudget friendly heart rate strap that's been designed for runningbut it boastsone very unique feature. Not only does it track your distance, heart rate and speed, it also monitors the efficiency of your stridewitha 'smoothness' calculator. You can track your progress over time and the partner app will let you know if your technique needs a little improvement.
£64.99 | Wahoo
SmartLife Smart Garments
In hot pursuit of theHoly Grail of fitness tracking, SmartLife smart garments feature tinyalways-on textile sensors that can keep tabs on a whole host of vital stats, during and beyond your workouts. With information likelab-accuracy ECGand heart rate, breathingrate, accurate calorie burn and even skin temperature, this new wave of intelligent, connected clothing aims to give you a far fuller picture of your all-round health and fitness, letting you seehow the daily decisions you make are actually impacting on your wellbeing.
£TBC | Smartlife
Sensoria Socks
The smartest socks you're ever likely to own, slipping on a pair of Sensoria socks lets you track all the usual running data including steps, cadence, distance, GPS, ascent/descent, pace and calories burnt. But for those who want to help fine tune their running form while they get fit, there's someclever embedded e-textile sensors that also monitor pressure and force,detect how your foot strikes the ground.Paired with the partner smartphone app via Bluetooth Smart, they then give you real-time running form coaching via your headphones, helping you work on your efficiency and work towards better running dynamics.
£199 | Sensoria
